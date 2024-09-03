Gov. Tina Kotek Makes Statement With Oregon Lottery Pick

Amid the dozens of names on the list of appointments to state boards and commissions Gov. Tina Kotek released last week, one stood out: state Rep. Charlie Conrad (I-Dexter).

In 2023, Conrad, then a rookie Republican lawmaker from rural Lane County, voted with Democrats on House Bill 2002, a highly contentious law that codified abortion protections after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and also expanded coverage for gender affirmation treatment.

The Oregon Republican Party went ballistic after Conrad’s vote, declaring it would never support him again. Challenger Darin Harbick defeated Conrad (now the sole member of the House independent caucus) in the May primary, 83% to 17%.

Last week, Kotek appointed Conrad to a vacancy on the Oregon Lottery Commission, considered a plum assignment for volunteers because of the lottery’s visibility and revenue generation.

Conrad says Kotek’s office reached out about the opening, and after discussing it with her staff and lottery officials, he agreed to serve, telling WW, “I’m excited about helping the lottery meet its goals.”