Oregon DMV May Have Mistakenly Registered More Than 300 Non-Citizens to Vote

WW has learned Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services, which licenses drivers in the state, has mistakenly placed more than 300 non-citizens on the voting rolls since 2021.

Officials believe that 306 people without citizenship were registered to vote through a data entry error, but they believe just two of them actually cast ballots.

Nearly a decade ago, Oregon passed a motor voter law, which automatically registered people to vote when they sought a new license (and were 18 or over) or renewed an existing one. Then, in 2019, the Legislature passed a law that allowed certain people without proof of legal residence to obtain a driver’s license.

DMV, which is part of the Oregon Department of Transportation, recently discovered that automatic registration resulted in the error.

ODOT, Gov. Tina Kotek and Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who oversees elections, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

State Treasurer Tobias Read, a Democrat who is running to succeed Griffin-Valade, reacted to the news with dismay.

“I’m glad this was discovered, but I am appalled that it happened in the first place,” Read said. “The responsibility for managing our election system lies with the Secretary of State’s Office. No voters should be added to the registration rolls until the secretary of state has been able to independently verify that the data it receives from any source is accurate and complete. I hope that the current secretary of state will work quickly to protect the integrity of our system. People can be sure that if I am elected secretary of state, it will be the first order of business.”

