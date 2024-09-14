Why the Oregon Rebate Applies to Everybody, Not Just People in Poverty

On Sept 12. representatives of the campaigns supporting and opposing Measure 118 stopped by WW’s office to seek our endorsement.

Measure 118, also called the Oregon Rebate, would impose a new 3% gross receipts tax (a tax on sales, not profits) on corporations with Oregon sales of more than $25 million in a year. The money the tax would raise—about $7 billion a year, according to state estimates—would then be paid to every Oregonian, regardless of age or income. It would be the largest experiment in a concept called Universal Basic Income anywhere in the world.

In the clip below, the proponents of the measure, chief petitioner Antonio Gisbert (center) and Stacy Rutland (to Gisbert’s left) explain why a measure that is aimed at alleviating poverty will send $1,600 checks to all Oregonians, even those who don’t need the money. An opponent of the measure, Angela Wilhelms, the CEO of Oregon Business & Industry, sits to Gisbert’s right.