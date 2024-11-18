Brendan Finn to Join Multnomah County

Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon, who won the Multnomah County Commissioner District 4 seat representing east county in the May primary, has scored a coup with the hiring of his chief of staff. Jones-Dixon tells WW he’s hired Brendan Finn, urban mobility and major projects director for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Finn is currently ODOT’s point man for the agency’s Rose Quarter expansion project. Prior to that, he served as transportation adviser to Gov. Kate Brown and, before that, worked at City Hall for nearly 20 years, most recently as chief of staff to Commissioner Dan Saltzman. In that role, he helped establish the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

Finn brings a wealth of experience and high-level contacts to a county headquarters desperately in need of help.

Finn will continue in his current position until January. That’s when Jones-Dixon succeeds County Commissioner Lori Stegmann, who was term-limited from running for reelection.

“I’m deeply honored to welcome Brendan as my chief of staff,” Jones-Dixon said. “His extensive experience across every level of government will be a tremendous asset to Multnomah County and District 4.”

Finn says leaving ODOT for the county is “bittersweet,” adding “I’m grateful for the challenging and rewarding work.”