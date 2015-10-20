On Wednesday, Hoyt Arboretum will host a class teaching people to identify the 18 conifers native to northwest Oregon. But what if you don't have time for a class? How do you know which native conifer is best? My dad, Steve Acker, is an ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service who studies trees, so I asked him to help me rank our native trees. He, however, would not help me write a typical "Lizzy Acker" "hit piece" on trees. Instead, he created an objective system of ranking our native conifers (ugh, scientists). He still will not reveal which one is his subjective favorite, even to his only daughter, as he thinks all trees are wonderful and doesn't want to hurt any feelings.