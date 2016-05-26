Nashville is an interesting case. When looking at the scientific data, the weather seems pretty OK. The average high in July is 89 degrees and the January low is 28 degrees. They get 47.24 inches of rain a year and 7 inches of snow. However, if you want an abortion in Tennessee, you're required to have "state-directed counseling" and then wait 48 hours. Also in Tennessee, mental health providers are legally allowed to refuse to see patients who violate their "sincerely held principles," which many people see as meaning therapists can refuse to help gay people. Verdict: Portland has better political weather.