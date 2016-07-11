This comment thread will eventually be phased out after the first few days of hype, though. So, for Portland trainers in it for the long haul, check out /r/pokemonPDX and /r/pokemongoPDX. Neither of these sub-reddits are very active right now, but once the commenters from /r/Portland migrate to these subs, one of them will surely take off. At the moment, it seems like /r/pokemonPDX is going to be the place to be.