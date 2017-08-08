Worst-case scenario: A statewide network of mud lakes, with massive damage to birds, salmon and especially trout.



The worst invaders in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last January weren't the guys with the guns. It was the millions of Asian carp, whose planned eradication was disrupted by the occupiers. Carp are one of the most opportunistic and effective eaters in the world, chumming 20 percent of their body weight in plankton every day and muddying a lake so that other food can't get enough light to grow.