Skiing season is finally here. Starting on Friday, Timberline Ski Area will be open seven days a week.
The ski area soft opened last month. But it has only been open over the weekend, and only for expert level, upper mountain slopes. Now, lifts will be open all though the week, including the access to lower, easier slopes.
You can check the Timberline Lodge Conditions page here, but in less something drastic happens, you should be in pretty good shape. It's already snowed four inches today, and the snow is now almost two feet deep at the base of the lodge.
Last year was Mt. Hood's snowiest year since 2007, with snow that accumulated to 100 inches deep. The current base depth at Timberline is already up to a fifth of that. Plus, Timberline is opening a week earlier than last year, when the season opened on November 19.
Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled to open November 24, and Skibowl has not yet announced when it will open for the season.
Timberline's lift tickets start at $31. Season passes start at $269 and are good until late May.
