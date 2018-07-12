We tie up at what appears to be a small home just outside White Rose Estate (6250 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, 503-864-2328, whiteroseestate.com) and then walk down a long driveway. It looks like a hobbit's version of a French chalet. The gray wooden building is sunk into a hill and has no windows, but manages to exude coziness in an almost clubby atmosphere. When possible, ask to traverse farther below ground where there's a second hidden tasting area and castle-style doors leading to the barrel room. There you'll find a split-wood, ratchet-style basket press that actually works. Much of White Rose's equipment is crafted at Ponderosa Forge & Ironworks in Sisters, Ore., because, as owner Greg Sanders puts it, "we're allergic to plastic."