GO OFF THE GRID

The drive around to the east side of Steens Mountain gets more inspiring by the mile. Then you turn a corner along the Fields-Denio Road and there it is—the vast playa of the Alvord Desert to the right and majestic Steens Mountain to the left. It's a hell of a reveal if weather conditions cooperate. There is plenty of hiking to be done on and around Steens Mountain in the summer and fall. But that will require a much longer trip than 36 hours, so table Steens for a return journey.

What you'll want to do now is access the playa. Not long after gaining first sight of the dry lake bed, you'll pass signage for Frog Springs. It's named only on the north side of the sign, but you'll see it. To get to one of the best access points to the playa, drive slowly down the bumpy dirt road to a mini parking area. Or if it's dry enough, which it usually is, continue along the road until it terminates at the banks of the former lake. Driving and camping are allowed, but make sure you turn back if conditions start to get gummy.