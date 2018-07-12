Similar to the Phil's network, the Swamp Wells area is not just one trail but a series of trails you can ride in loops extending from 10 to 30 miles. While this area southeast of downtown has a somewhat drier desert landscape, much of the trail network is in the trees. Note, though, that the area's sandy soils can make the trails pretty dusty during the dry months—but what's something of a negative during that time can be a plus in winter, as the network can be ridden nearly year round. Another bonus: views of Central Oregon from Horse Butte, one of several buttes along the trail network.