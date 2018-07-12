Growing up in the Midwest, I remember watching classic surf movies like Point Break and getting stoked about riding waves before I'd even seen the ocean. If you're anything like me, your first inclination is to go rent all the gear and jump right into the water. Don't do that. Take it from someone who dove in without a clue: Surf lessons are key. There are so many dynamics to consider your first time on the waves that it can be overwhelming, and having someone there to guide your first experience takes a ton of pressure off. And, not to mention, is much safer. Seaside's Oregon Surf Adventures comes highly recommend from all the local surf pros.