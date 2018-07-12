Get buzzed and learn something

Oregon City is where Asa Lovejoy and Francis Pettygrove supposedly tossed a coin to determine the name of Portland, so it's only right that Oregon City has a brewery to commemorate this event. On your way out of town, be sure to make a stop at Coin Toss Brewing Company (14214 Fir St., Suite H, 503-305-6220, cointossbrewing.com). Burrowed inside a lackluster industrial park about 5 miles from downtown Oregon City, it's one of the city's newer breweries. The taproom has a plaque detailing the history of the Portland penny, and the room is adorned with earthy copper tones. The vibe here is overwhelmingly friendly—you'll probably hear a fellow barfly's life story before you're even halfway into your first beer. Speaking of which, the craft beers are great, too, so you might as well order a flight and try them all. Try the flagship brew Black Hohl, a dark and hoppy beer with some malts peppered in for a subtle sweetness.