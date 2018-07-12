"There were a couple times when I thought, 'I am very far from any help right now,'" says McCormack. "We had a lot of navigation devices. Sam had her Garmin, I had Backcountry Navigator, and then we also had a printed map. We carried a DeLorme [a satellite tracking and messaging device]. We also carried a radio, so when we got close to Ben or Leslie, we could start communicating with each other. Even if we were bikepacking it, which I want to go back and do, I would still set up a similar system where we were checking in with somebody [remotely]."