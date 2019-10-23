Shrubs, herbs and young conifers emerge in areas that were inhospitable before the fire, and the lack of foliage in burnt canopies provides this new diverse undergrowth with ample rain and sunlight to thrive. A seral forest floor covered in deciduous brush and young wildflowers is prime real estate for rufous hummingbirds and wood warblers. And a stand of charred trees will cater up to a decade of sustenance for wood-boring beetles. The abundance of beetles, in turn, attracts species like the black-backed woodpecker, which flock into burnt conifer forests to feast until their time comes to relocate to the next seral forest.