Now that most of us are finding solace in screens, Oregon State Parks is bringing a little slice of nature to your living room.
Every day starting at 10 am, you can hop onto the agency's YouTube channel to watch a livestream of whales making their annual commute just off the state's coastline.
Families typically flock to towns like Depoe Bay, Lincoln City and Newport during spring break to try to catch a glimpse of gray whales breaching during their migration toward Alaska, which typically lasts until June.
But Oregon State Parks has temporarily closed the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19—so this is the closest you can get for now.
Comments