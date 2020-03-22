Valley dwellers, you've officially been evicted from the Oregon Coast.
Following this weekend's rush of tourists, Seaside is taking extreme measures to keep future visitors away during the new coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the city passed a resolution that restricts access to all beaches—from the Cove in the south to the estuary separating Seaside and Gearhart to the north—as well as streams, parks and public buildings. That ban becomes effective tomorrow.
Additionally, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners ordered the closure of all lodging—from hotels to short-term rentals to campgrounds. The emergency order does not apply to stays that are 30 days or longer as well as campground hosts and anyone employed by the county or city.
Clatsop County contains most of the northern Oregon Coast resort towns—including Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach.
Other coastal communities have also acted to stem the tide of out-of-towners, many of whom are on spring break. Today, Manzanita declared a state of emergency, imploring all visitors to leave within 24 hours. Travelers in Astoria have until midnight Monday to get out of town. And the mayor of neighboring Warrington closed all lodging there through April.
