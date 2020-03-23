For the foreseeable future, you'll have to make do with the old photos you've taken of falling water in the Gorge's Waterfall Corridor.
As of 5 pm today, the Historic Columbia River Highway is closed between Bridal Veil Falls and Ainsworth State Park. That includes all recreation sites along that stretch in order to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent visitors from flocking to the area like they did last weekend.
Popular sites along the alley of waterfalls include Angels Rest, Wahkeena Falls and Horsetail Falls. Oneonta Trail and Lower Oneonta Falls are also on the route, but are not accessible due to hazards that remain following the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. The U.S. Forest Service closed the viewing areas and trails surrounding Multnomah Falls earlier today.
Other Gorge trails remain open, but that could change if crowds continue to flood those areas. Hikers are asked to keep 6 feet between themselves and anyone else they may encounter outdoors.
If a site looks too crowded from the parking lot, officials say you should stay in the car and move along.
