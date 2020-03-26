Strike "spring wildflower hikes" from your list of activities to temporarily get you out of quarantine: The Gorge is now completely off limits for recreation.
The U.S. Forest Service announced today it is temporarily closing all National Forest System lands—from the Sandy River Delta in Troutdale to the mouth of the Deschutes River east of The Dalles—to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After the agency analyzed the risk of keeping the 85-mile-long Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area open, it became apparent too many people were still flooding the trails to ensure proper physical distancing.
Forest Service staff are posting signs at day-use sites and trailheads, and have even taken the added precaution of barricading developed recreation areas.
But just because well-known landmarks and parks are closed doesn't mean you can go tromping around creating your own paths.
The closure extends to all unofficial trails, and the agency wants everyone to know that while the routes may be described or mapped out on outdoor-enthusiast websites, they should not be used at this time.
Anyone who trespasses before the lands are reopened could face a citation. So far, no date has been set when they might reopen.
Comments