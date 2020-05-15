In a different timeline, Bill Nye would've been onstage at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall tonight, talking about Mount St. Helens.
But since large gatherings are banned at least until September—and we're probably living in the darkest timeline—Nye's Portland appearance has long been canceled.
But! You can still catch the enthusiastic science educator's talk about the Pacific Northwest's most notorious volcano.
Tomorrow, the Mount St. Helens Institute will livestream a conversation with Nye on Facebook or YouTube.
The free livestream is part of the Mount St. Helens Institute's 40th "Eruptiversary" festivities. But since the the proceeds of of the originally scheduled event would have gone to the Mount St. Helens Institute, of which Nye is a longstanding board member, the organization has asked ticket holders to donate their $45 order before it's automatically refunded next week.
The livestream begins Saturday at 6 pm. You can watch it here.
