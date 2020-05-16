Miller also notes that a lot of novice gardeners don't research soil conditions before they get going and nd their plants' growth stunted as a result. If you're planting directly in your backyard, get the soil tested for lead and other contaminants, and also check its pH, since Western Oregon's soil is slightly more acidic than many food plants prefer. If you're planting in raised beds, use a potting mix rather than just dumping in compost, as many novice gardeners do, he says.