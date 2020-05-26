Nic Parrish understands your burning desire to explore the Oregon backcountry as the summer season draws near. After all, as the founder of Portland gear rental startup Xscape Pod, he helps facilitate adventures in the outdoors. But with the ongoing pandemic pressing pause on most activities related to nature, he's been forced to adapt. His solution: the Patio Pod, a $149 curated gear bundle containing all the equipment for camping in your literal backyard. Sure, it might not be Glacier, but it's the best we can do right now. Here's what you'll find in the pack: