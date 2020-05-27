That means while the coronavirus outbreak is still a threat, hiking routes that are narrow (think Beacon Rock and Dog Mountain) or end at a tiny plateau (Angels Rest) will not allow recreationalists to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, and are likely to stay off limits. But trails and other spaces that have more room for bodies to spread out—including segments of one of the best cycling routes in the state, the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail—can be reopened.