After closing March 17 in an effort to help quell the spread of COVID-10, the state's largest paid tourist attraction has been hemorrhaging money. It costs about $2 million a month to care for the animals, keep up the grounds and prepare to reopen. While the zoo's director says there has been an outpouring of financial support from donors to the Oregon Zoo Foundation, the $1 million infusion of cash isn't enough to keep the property running for the long term without paying guests.