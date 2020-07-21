After 10 rescue requests in just the last few months, including last weekend, the Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking recreationalists to take precautions when visiting Tamolitch Falls.
Multiple agencies responded to the remote attraction, which is more than 50 miles east of Sweet Home, Ore., on Sunday, July 19, after receiving a report of a possible water rescue.
Deputies say 28-year-old Pavan Vemuleti was jumping off the cliff-rimmed basin, also known as Blue Pool, and did not resurface for several minutes. He was pulled to shore and airlifted to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, where he was treated and released the next day.
Tamolitch Falls isn't the only site that has seen a flurry of rescues recently. Also on Sunday, 19-year-old Todd Adelman, from Aumsville, died after falling on the mountain known as Three Fingered Jack.
Linn County deputies responded to the peak, where they found the man at the bottom of the cliff—approximately 7,300 feet in elevation—and pronounced him dead at the scene. A witness says Adelman was near the summit, which is considered an advanced mountaineering climb with treacherous rock conditions, when he fell. Responders worked all night carrying him out.
As the states emerges from chillier June temperatures and into July's heat, sheriff's offices, medics and mountain rescue teams are urging people to be prepared for emergency situations when hiking, swimming and climbing, particularly in hard-to-access areas with no cell services.
