The Portland Japanese Garden is reopening—again.
On July 22, the West Hills tourist attraction will resume operations after closing for a week when two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
After closing on March 19 when the state when into lockdown, the garden's initial reopening took place on June 11, when Governor Kate Brown announced that public gardens statewide could once again begin to welcome guests.
It shutdown again on July 15, when CEO Steve Bloom announced that two garden employees had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks apart from one another. The first employee who tested positive went into quarantine along with all other garden staff members who had been in contact with them. The second employee does not work on the garden's campus.
During the closure, the grounds and facilities underwent three deep cleanings. In addition to its preexisting safety regulations—including timed entry and single-direction pathways—the garden has now reduced or eliminated physical contact between staff members, and guests will be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor spaces.
