At the top of the ridge, you'll reach a fork. Veer right to get to God's Thumb. This is not a quick jaunt on a short spur to the hike's highlight. Instead, you've got to dig in for about one more mile, first plunging sharply into a darkened forest of spindly alders and stocky hemlock before pushing up into a salt-spray meadow. You're now standing on a seaside bluff that's regularly battered by high winds, which means only a few clusters of the hardiest trees can withstand the conditions. That leaves unobstructed views of Depoe Bay to the south on clear days and north to Cascade Head, a bulging cape carpeted in a similar shade of green that's almost like looking in a mirror at the land you're exploring.