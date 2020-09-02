A sign at the trailhead tells the tale. Beginning operations in 1924, the mill was once one of Oregon's largest. It closed down in 1958, but that's when the real action began. Vernonia was one of the film locations for Ring of Fire, an obscure 1961 melodrama about a gallant sheriff who saves the residents of a small village from a forest fire. Part of the defunct mill was actually set on fire for one of the scenes, sending it out in a literal blaze of glory.