As fires continue to rip across the region and thousands of people are under evacuation orders, the Oregon Department of Forestry has made the call to close all state-managed forests in Northwest Oregon.
The public will not be allowed entry into the Clatsop, Tillamook and Santiam state forests effective immediately. Scattered state wilderness areas in Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties are also off limits.
The agency says the move is necessary due to the current extreme fire conditions that are endangering life, property and forest resources.
The Santiam State Forest is closed indefinitely. Other sites may be reopened late Sunday, Sept. 13, depending on conditions.
Meanwhile, as the blazes continue to push toward more rural towns and suburbs, Oregon State Parks has decided to close Milo McIver State Park, which is less than 5 miles from Estacada. That city is under a Level 3: Go order.
All campers, day-use visitors and staff were evacuated from the park by 1:45 pm today, just 30 minutes after receiving a Level 3 order. The onsite Clackamas Fish Hatchery was also cleared out and shuttered.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal is reminding everyone to listen to your local law enforcement agency orders for evacuations. Level 1: Be Ready is when you prepare, monitor and pack your valuables—do not wait for Level 2: Be Set to gather necessities.
