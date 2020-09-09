The ideal spot to drop in is just 7 miles inland off Highway 20. The small town of Toledo is nearly burrowed into the timbered foothills, which means a boater is far more likely to glide along smooth canals even when the winds are whipping up whitecaps along the coast. Once the seat of Lincoln County, the lumber village appears frozen in time, with a sleepy Main Street, a midcentury-style diner, a bowling alley, and a pulp mill still puffing out smoke. But it does have a modern boat launch, just beyond the gable-roofed shelter modeled after the old train depot that once sat in what's now Waterfront Park.