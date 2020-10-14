Once you cross the bridge, take a left to stay on the Orenco Woods park loop trail, where you'll cross another small bridge and walk along the graveled habitat trail, which takes you across a boardwalk bridge through the forest and eventually back to where you started at the McDonald House. The habitat trail also weaves along the wetlands, meadows and creek area if you'd like to extend the hike. Be aware that dogs and bicycles are not allowed on the habitat trails since they can threaten the plants and wildlife along the trails. If you'd prefer to stick to the paved path, then stay on the Rock Creek Regional Trail, which follows the Rock Creek Greenway for about 2 miles through Orchard Park and then head back the same way.