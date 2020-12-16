Turns out, we passed right by them when we drove in. The tidy rows you'd expect on a tree farm were all there closer to the road—the year-old firs were just tiny. In fact, the flags marking each twig were more noticeable from a distance. It will take a few more years before you can really have that immersive Christmas tree experience, and a total of seven or eight before they're ready to cut and sell, but there will also be more of them. The large open space in the middle of the property will soon be planted with firs.