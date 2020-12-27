The river is virtually silent, despite the urban environment. Ducks, gulls and geese go about their business. Rowing sculls and kayaks glide by. We see few fish, though the other day we were treated to the sight of a river otter. The water smells and tastes clean, an impression confirmed by monthly test results published by the city—a counterpoint to the reaction one often gets when you tell people you swim in the Willamette.