Mt. Hood Meadows has a message for skiers this season: Come visit but do not loiter.
The resort says that since it reopened Nov. 30, more guests have been lingering in the parking lot after their sessions, turning the plowed pavement into a tailgate party. But that can lead to overcrowding—a pandemic hazard operators were trying to avoid by implementing advance ticket sales, and one that is stretching the resort's resources.
"Our plans for operating were based on historical patterns and behaviors and we modeled our visitation management on them," said Dave Tragethon, Meadows' vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release. "That way we can serve the greatest amount of people while respecting our targeted visitation numbers."
Meadows is asking recreationalists to be considerate of others they share the mountain with by leaving the parking lot once they've gotten their turns in, freeing up space for the noon and 2 pm shifts.
Fortunately, there may be a bit more elbow room at Meadows now that more lifts are opening on Mount Hood. Cooper Ski Area announced today it has started its 2020-21 season with 9 inches of settled snow pack.
Guests will be required to wear masks, keep their distance from others, and adhere to other pandemic safety guidelines. There will be no tubing this time around, but there are 10 runs with terrain best suited for beginners and intermediates.
