After being off-limits for nearly an entire year, you can finally book a stay at one of the coast's yurts or cabins.
Oregon State Parks and Recreation announced on Christmas Eve that it was reopening reservations at a few of the permanent structures. On Jan. 2, that includes lodging at nine parks stretching from the southern coast to the state's northernmost tip. Those closest to the Portland metro area are Fort Stevens, near Astoria, and two in Lincoln County: Beverly Beach and South Beach.
The 18 yurts clustered on the jetty at Nehalem Bay State Park will be available starting Jan. 10, followed by the 13 yurts and six cabins at Cape Lookout.
Guests must book a minimum of two nights, and there will be a "resting day" between reservations to allow park employees to thoroughly clean the buildings as an extra safety precaution during the pandemic.
Campgrounds across the state reopened slowly following the March stay-home order to help halt the spread of COVID-19. Nearly a half-dozen did not welcome back overnight visitors at all through Labor Day—Oregon State Parks struggled with plummeting funding and reduced staff levels, since a sizable chunk of the agency's money comes from user fees.
