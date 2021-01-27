We arrive at French's Dome, a tower of olivine basalt left by an extinct volcano on the west flank of Mount Hood. I haven't climbed in years, but I remember how to put on a harness. Matt cracks a chemical hand warmer, stashes it in his chalk bag and leads the route. I'm next. Matt is nervous about time, and the rock is ice cold and wet, so I try to get to the top quickly. I fall off a few times, but I'm on belay. My fingers go numb halfway up. At the top, I vow to do more of this in the summer when normal people do it. I rappel off, and Greg goes. He is a pro.