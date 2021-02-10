You'll feel a steady climb as you continue on up. As you start getting close to the summit, you'll see lots of luxury homes and some '80s-era McMansions. Once you reach the top, there really isn't much to the park itself, just a large grassy patch, a couple benches, and a weather station. But the view of the Tualatin River Valley and the West Hills instantly justifies the trip, especially if you plan for sunset. On a clear day you can even see Mount Hood. It's a nice spot to take a rest or even a picnic break before heading back down the loop.