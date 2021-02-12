Please don't try to drive in this, you overconfident midwesterners who just moved here and think we're ridiculous. I know you can drive in the snow, Tim. But you can't drive on a fucking ice rink, and you're making it look like none of us know how to handle bad-weather driving. Those of us who grew up in Western Oregon (side note: it snows a lot on the east side of the Cascades) know better than to try to drive in the snow. Because it's not just snow. It's an icy sheet of death, covered in snow. If you can, please, I beg of you: Stay home.