It's been a while since the city's heard from me in large format and that's not accidental. When you think Carlos the Rollerblader, you might think of the Free Advice Hotline, my standup comedy, Magic Mondays or me getting annually sonned by the Unipiper in this paper's Best of Portland polls. I'm also hard to miss on the streets—skating jubilantly, clad in pink, with more groove than Bootsy. Lately though, I've been putting my efforts into opening Disco's Skate Shop, which will be Portland's sole rollerblading-centric shop. We'll have quad skates, classes and even strollers! But we'll talk about that more at a later date.