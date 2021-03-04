Whipple Creek Regional Park is actually located in Ridgefield, but it's worth the visit. The 300-acre park has 4.3 miles of trails that wind through a deep forest of huge Douglas firs and ferns. Trails are also open to mountain bikers. For a shorter hike, start at the Whipple Creek 21st Avenue North Trailhead. You can also begin at Fairgrounds Community Park for a longer trek, which has a public restroom and a playground. Added bonus: If you hike from here, you'll get a chance to see some horses. From the parking lot at Fairgrounds Community Park take the paved trail across the lawn and you'll find a connector trail to Whipple Creek Regional Park. You'll want to bear left at the two junctions as you walk the connector trail, which eventually crosses a footbridge and takes you to open farmlands. Keep following the trail and you'll cross the street before entering the gate for Whipple Creek Farms, where, as promised, you'll see horses grazing. Once you pass the farm, you'll enter Whipple Creek Regional Park, which has a network of trails to choose from, including dirt and gravel. If venturing on the gravel trails, be prepared to share them with horseback riders. During your hike, be sure to keep a lookout for some points of interest, which include the remains of an old grist mill from the 1960s and Custards' Chimney, a structure that used to be part of a house back in the 1930s.