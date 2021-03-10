Part of the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area, Oak Island is only open to hikers seasonally, April 16 through September 30. One of the best times to visit, however, is right when the trail opens for the season, when migrant sandhill cranes might still be present. At the junction by the gate, head left and take the 2.5-mile loop, which winds through tall grassy meadows and oak forests. Oregon white oak trees can live up to 500 years, and serve as a critical habitat for a number of wildlife, including insects, birds and small mammals like TK AND TK. You'll pass Steelman Lake on your left and then Sturgeon Lake, where blue herons can be seen year-round. From the shore of Sturgeon Lake, on a clear day, you can get a glimpse of Mount St. Helens. Then continue on the trail before turning right, passing a bench and a memorial plaque. You'll eventually pass through an oak forest and turn left at the junction back toward the parking lot. Parking permit required.