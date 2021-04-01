At 3,290 feet, Saddle Mountain is Clatsop County's tallest mountain. With an elevation gain of almost 2,000 feet, it's a great alternative to Dog Mountain for those looking to get in a proper leg workout. Located in Oregon's Coast Range, the climb up Saddle Mountain State Natural Area is rigorous and steep, so prepare to wind up a good number of switchbacks that take you through a forest of Douglas fir and Sitka spruce. Also be prepared for the false summit as you near the end. The good news is, you'll be rewarded with rolling meadows cloaked in wildflowers once you reach the summit, as well as a panoramic view toward the ocean, with views of Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Head, and the Astoria-Megler Bridge. You can see all kinds of flora, such as the Pacific bleeding heart, pink fawn lily and the Saddle Mountain bittercress, which, as the name suggests, is pretty much exclusive to the area. Though many wildflowers begin to pop out in April and May, those on Saddle Mountain don't come out till June.