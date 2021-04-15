Camping isn’t allowed in the Badlands, but it’s just a short drive from Bend. Better yet, the Crooked River is lined with campsites, and only about a 20-minute drive from the trailheads at the north end of the park. A three-hour drive from Portland—though closer to four if you avoid the winter conditions on Highway 26—the area is overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, and the seven campgrounds are all tucked under juniper trees along the river. The Chimney Rock Campground is particularly beautiful, offering stunning views of the river and tree-dotted canyon cliffs. For BLM camping, the sites are pretty luxe—there’s a picnic table and fire pit at each one. All the campgrounds are drive-up and first-come, first served, costing $8 per weeknight and $12 on weekends.