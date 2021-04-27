Of course, for those looking to take their kitty along steeper trails with tons of switchbacks, be prepared to tow fluffy in a carrier backpack for a good part of the hike. “They’re not going to walk along with you like a dog would do,” says one cat owner, who shares photos of his cat, Maple, all around Oregon on his Instagram account, @mapleandmeave. (His other cat, Maeve, does not hike.) “I took Maple on the Cape Horn trail, and he would stay in the backpack and then do a little walking, smelling flowers and ferns. It’s a lot slower of a process with cats because they want to explore everything. They don’t take a linear path. At least my cat doesn’t. So patience is key.”