Several parts of the Columbia River Gorge closed by mudslides in January have reopened.
That includes six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway known as the Waterfall Corridor, which offers access to Wahkeena Falls and Horsetail Falls. (Multnomah Falls is also located along that stretch of highway, but it had previously been accessible via the parking lot on I-84.) The lower portion of the Oneonta Trail as well as the Gorge 400 trail between Multnomah Falls and Oneonta are also back open.
Heavy storms in winter, coupled with lingering damage from the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, caused repeated landslides in the area between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park, leading to a prolonged closure.
The Eagle Creek Trail, which was reopened for only two weeks before rains forced it to close again, remains off-limits.
