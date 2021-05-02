That includes six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway known as the Waterfall Corridor, which offers access to Wahkeena Falls and Horsetail Falls. (Multnomah Falls is also located along that stretch of highway, but it had previously been accessible via the parking lot on I-84.) The lower portion of the Oneonta Trail as well as the Gorge 400 trail between Multnomah Falls and Oneonta are also back open.