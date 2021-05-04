O’Neill is the co-author of a recent study about the drought and weather conditions that lead to last year’s devastating wildfires. The study found that the easterly winds that stoked last summer’s flames were not unprecedented, but the combination of severe drought, a dry atmosphere and strong winds was. Climate change is expected to bring more droughts and drier air, meaning that the conditions that caused last year’s fires are likely to become much more common—and thus much more likely to happen at the same time as those easterly winds.