Some of the beneficiaries include Feed the Mass, which will gain $50,000 in partnership with Feast Portland to hold a family-friendly outdoor food event at the Redd—a sprawling events space on Southeast Salmon Street; Oregon Ballet Theatre, also the recipient of $50,000 in order to produce performances outside on the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s waterfront campus; and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, which will use its nearly $20,000 grant to add more outdoor amenities for restaurants.