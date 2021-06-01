Downed trees continue to block a route at Cape Lookout State Park about 10 miles west of Tillamook and two portions of trails at Oswald West State Park south of Cannon Beach. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says it will take extensive work to reopen those paths, because in the hardest-hit areas, up to 90 percent of the vegetation—including hemlock, Douglas fir and Sitka spruces as tall as 140 feet—have already fallen or are in danger of toppling over.