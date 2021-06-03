Not far from the Fort Stevens Historical Area in Warrenton, the Skipanon River Loop is an easy, flat stroll that takes you along a quiet river trail with opportunities for bird watching. You can begin at either Skipanon River Park or the Lighthouse Park Trailhead, where you’ll find a small museum and maritime memorial. From the trailhead, follow the trail sign and make a left onto Harbor Drive and then walk under a road bridge to the trail. Walk alongside the Skipanon River on a paved path—there’s a fair amount of bird droppings along this part of the trail, so wear closed-toe shoes. After passing Skipanon River Park, you’ll turn left onto Main Street and walk a few blocks before turning left onto 5th Street, where you’ll reconnect with the trail. From here, it’ll feel oddly like you’re walking through someone’s backyard before reaching the 8th Street Dam. From there, take the Skipanon River Trail Eastern Spur, a peaceful riverside trail with tall grass and wetlands. You’ll likely encounter herons, geese and ducks in the water, so there are plenty of photo opportunities. Once you reach Highway 1, you can make your way back and take a right at 8th Street Dam where you walk along grassy trail to the marina. Walk up to the road bridge and make a left to head back toward the trailhead.